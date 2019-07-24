South Carolina safety Mack ready to check out West Virginia football
Duncan (S.C.) Byrne safety Buddy Mack planned to make a return trip to West Virginia after receiving a scholarship offer from the program a few weeks ago and now that is set.
Mack, 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, received an offer after a conversation with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and he has maintained regular communication since that point.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news