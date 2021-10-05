Spacing meshes with the skill set of West Virginia big Cottrell

Isaiah Cottrell played in only ten games during his freshman season.

Cottrell, 6-foot-10, 245-pounds, sustained a torn left Achilles’ tendon that sidelined him for the bulk of the season after averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds.

His role had continued to expand prior to the injury and would have been an ideal fit for what the Mountaineers did with the four-out look as the season progressed.

It was unfortunate timing and unfortunate circumstances that derailed the season before it really had a chance to started for the Las Vegas native.

It remains to be seen how Cottrell will fit into the plans this season as he continues to recover from off-season surgery but so far so good according to head coach Bob Huggins.

“They did a great job I think of having a progression ready for when he got healed up. They took their time and continued to work with him, and he did a great job of making sure he was there all the time and doing everything he was supposed to be doing,” he said. “He’s been great from the standpoint of being able to run and jump. It hasn’t affected him at all.”

West Virginia is still trying to find a big that can score in the post and while that isn’t necessarily the strength of Cottrell’s game he can do it. That could make him a candidate for more time on the floor.

The Mountaineers will likely use Cottrell in a role where he can space and stretch the floor given his versatile skill set and ability to shoot the basketball. Unlike the other bigs on the roster, Cottrell is much more skilled in his ability to both shoot and distribute the ball.

At his size, that means that Cottrell will be able to pull defenders away from the basket as well as being useful when it comes to opening up driving lanes.

“He can step outside and make shots. He’s not Taz or Sean but he may be our third best shooter,” he said. “Just drawing bigs away from the goal will really help us.”

If West Virginia is going to continue to space the floor, Cottrell figures to be a big piece of the puzzle given his overall ability to fit into that style of play. That is impressive considering just where he was less than a year ago when he first sustained the injury.

The Mountaineers are hoping Cottrell is ready for more in year two.