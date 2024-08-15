PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Spear Burks working on improving pass rush

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: TRUST24

Advertisement

Aubrey Burks likes to blitz and has a knack for it.

That’s why the coaching staff initially considered moving Burks to the spear spot which is essentially a nickel position that is closer to the line of scrimmage from his traditional safety spot.

It’s a position that he continues to get comfortable with and the initial move was something that he actually suggested in order to showcase his versatility and highlight one of his strengths on the field.

The Mountaineers experimented with it in the spring and have carried that over into fall camp where he has impressed. And while he is still remaining at cat safety as well, his skill set matches up there as he has learned to play closer to the ball and deal with the offensive line and tight ends.

“He is just slippery. He has a knack for being slippery. He slips and slides and dips under blocks and he’s what you call a savvy football player," secondary coach ShaDon Brown said.

And while some of that is natural for Burks, he also has been working with an outside the box source in defensive line coach AJ Jackson on improving his pass rush.

“He is crafty at blitzing. He’s got something special to him coming off the edge at the nickel,” Jackson said. “We’re going to be in for a treat watching him this year. He’s very natural.”

Jackson has worked with Burks on how to approach pass rushing at the point of contact sans power moves and has done that by first learning what he does to put himself in the position to be effective as a blitzer. And then offer some suggestions and tips on how to even take that a step further.

The position coach compares it to a pitcher in baseball where coaches aren’t necessarily trying to change their arm angles or motions, but instead look for ways to improve.

“You try to make them more efficient and give them change-ups and counters and sliders,” Jackson said.

As part of that Jackson learns the thought process of Burks like he would any other type of defensive lineman that is working under him. And the learning goes both ways.

“I’ve learned just as much from him as I’m teaching him, especially about blitzing from depth, where his eyes are at and things like that,” Jackson said. “It’s a good back and forth.”

And West Virginia is hoping that what Burks has shown in practice will translate into the games.

“Some of it I don’t think Aubrey can say exactly what he did until he comes back and watches it on tape,” Jackson said. “He’s that special.”

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvc3BlYXItYnVya3Mtd29ya2luZy1vbi1pbXByb3Zpbmct cGFzcy1ydXNoIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZzcGVhci1idXJrcy13b3JraW5nLW9uLWltcHJvdmluZy1wYXNzLXJ1c2gm YzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=