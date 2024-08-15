Aubrey Burks likes to blitz and has a knack for it.

That’s why the coaching staff initially considered moving Burks to the spear spot which is essentially a nickel position that is closer to the line of scrimmage from his traditional safety spot.

It’s a position that he continues to get comfortable with and the initial move was something that he actually suggested in order to showcase his versatility and highlight one of his strengths on the field.

The Mountaineers experimented with it in the spring and have carried that over into fall camp where he has impressed. And while he is still remaining at cat safety as well, his skill set matches up there as he has learned to play closer to the ball and deal with the offensive line and tight ends.

“He is just slippery. He has a knack for being slippery. He slips and slides and dips under blocks and he’s what you call a savvy football player," secondary coach ShaDon Brown said.

And while some of that is natural for Burks, he also has been working with an outside the box source in defensive line coach AJ Jackson on improving his pass rush.

“He is crafty at blitzing. He’s got something special to him coming off the edge at the nickel,” Jackson said. “We’re going to be in for a treat watching him this year. He’s very natural.”

Jackson has worked with Burks on how to approach pass rushing at the point of contact sans power moves and has done that by first learning what he does to put himself in the position to be effective as a blitzer. And then offer some suggestions and tips on how to even take that a step further.

The position coach compares it to a pitcher in baseball where coaches aren’t necessarily trying to change their arm angles or motions, but instead look for ways to improve.

“You try to make them more efficient and give them change-ups and counters and sliders,” Jackson said.

As part of that Jackson learns the thought process of Burks like he would any other type of defensive lineman that is working under him. And the learning goes both ways.

“I’ve learned just as much from him as I’m teaching him, especially about blitzing from depth, where his eyes are at and things like that,” Jackson said. “It’s a good back and forth.”

And West Virginia is hoping that what Burks has shown in practice will translate into the games.

“Some of it I don’t think Aubrey can say exactly what he did until he comes back and watches it on tape,” Jackson said. “He’s that special.”