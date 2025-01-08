Specialist Ethan Head finds the right fit and opportunity at West Virginia

But after seeing it in person on an official visit, knew that he had found his next college destination.

“I felt I could make the greatest impact here compared to the other schools recruiting me,” he said. “On top of that, seeing the facilities and meeting the coaching staff I knew I was in good hands to develop into the best player that I could be.”

Head spent only one season at Tulane where he attempted 77 kickoffs for 4,873 yards and 50 touchbacks. That’s an average of 63.3 per attempt.

The Illinois native also attempted five field goals, making four of them including a long from 38 yards out. He was 18-21 on point after touchdown attempts in his true freshman season.

During the course of his visit on campus, Head spent most of his time with special teams coordinator Pat Kirkland as well as assistants Chris Haering and Tucker Dontai. The trio made it clear that they saw the upside in Head and had a plan to develop him both technically and in the weight room.

And the plan is for him to come in and compete immediately.

“I am competing for a spot as the starting place kicker as well as kickoff specialist,” he said.

Head admitted that the process was both exciting and stressful when he entered the transfer portal but when he saw the staff’s vision for the program realized that Morgantown would be the best fit.

“I knew West Virginia was home to me,” he said.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Head is already enrolled at West Virginia and will be on campus for the start of the spring semester. He is now excited to leave the recruiting process behind and looks forward to his career in the gold and blue.

“I’m very excited to get to work. I can tell this fanbase is amongst the most loyal and dedicated and I look forward to interacting with them in the future,” he said.