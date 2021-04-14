Spring a proving ground for backup RB behind Brown
West Virginia made significant leaps in the run game from 2019 to 2020.
It was a necessity to become more effective on the ground after West Virginia mustered only 879 yards rushing in 2019 and a paltry 2.6 yards per carry.
The Mountaineers rushed for 73.2 yards per game over the course of a 12-game schedule. The numbers were almost unbelievable as it was the worst modern rushing attack in school history and finished with seven games with 51-yards or fewer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news