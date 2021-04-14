West Virginia made significant leaps in the run game from 2019 to 2020.

It was a necessity to become more effective on the ground after West Virginia mustered only 879 yards rushing in 2019 and a paltry 2.6 yards per carry.

The Mountaineers rushed for 73.2 yards per game over the course of a 12-game schedule. The numbers were almost unbelievable as it was the worst modern rushing attack in school history and finished with seven games with 51-yards or fewer.