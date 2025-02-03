Steve Sabins, Logan Sauve, preview 2025 WVU baseball season

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins and catcher Logan Sauve met with the media on Monday to discuss the Mountaineers' upcoming 2025 baseball season.
WVU begins their season on Feb. 14 against Jacksonville. Sabins is in his first season as the head coach of the Mountaineers and WVU is looking to build off their best season in program history in 2024.
