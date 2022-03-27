Stills eager to prove himself to NFL with WVU return

Dante Stills shouldn’t be in Morgantown right now.

If you asked him this time last year, he’d probably say he was fresh off a showing at the NFL Combine and gearing up for next month’s draft at this point. Instead, he’s back at WVU for his sixth season, preparing for another year as the focal point of the Mountaineers’ experienced defensive line.

“The beginning of my senior year, I wanted to leave,” Stills said. “That was the whole deal, but things change. Coming back, I’m having fun with my guys, having a great time during spring ball, joking, clowning each other, stuff like that. That’s just part of it.”

It makes sense that Stills was eyeing his next steps following a junior season that saw him lead the team’s defensive line in tackles for loss. He followed that season up with one last fall where he led the team in sacks but, much like his brother Darius the year before, he was plagued by opposing double teams.

Stills ended the 2021 campaign ranking fourth in the conference in tackles for loss, but having the opportunity to take an extra year, he jumped at the opportunity to continue his growth.

“I had a meeting with my mom, my dad and coach (Neal) Brown and (Matt) Jansen, the scouting person,” Stills said. “What we went over is projections, notes that scouts say about me and stuff like that. All that took into consideration but, at the end of the day, they wanted me to do what I wanted to do — they trusted me no matter what. Just hearing the feedback, watching the film I felt like I needed to come back and prove myself.”



