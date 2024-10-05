Advertisement

Published Oct 5, 2024
Tale of the Tape: WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
As West Virginia and Oklahoma State get ready to play today, we break down the Tale of the Tape. How do these rivals stack up statistically at this point in the 2024 season?

Related: A Deep Dive Into The WVU vs. Oklahoma State Football Series

Tale of the Tape for 2024
Statistical CategoryWVUOklahoma State

Total Offense

410.0

422.8

Rushing Offense

181.5

102.2

Passing Offense

228.5

320.6

Team Passing Efficiency

135.54

132.22

Scoring Offense

31.8

33.4

Total Defense

410.3

480.6

Rushing Defense

153.8

204.2

Passing Yards Allowed

256.5

276.4

Team Passing Efficiency Defense

160.61

126.77

Scoring Defense

28.5

25.0

Turnover Margin

-1.25

0.40

3rd Down Conversion Pct

0.326

0.368

4th Down Conversion Pct

0.833

0.625

3rd Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.404

0.346

4th Down Conversion Pct Defense

0.556

0.438

Red Zone Offense

0.889

0.905

Red Zone Defense

0.800

0.722

Net Punting

38.69

43.00

Punt Returns

8.33

4.25

Kickoff Returns

17.67

19.77

First Downs Offense

95

104

First Downs Defense

91

112

Penalties Per Game

4.00

4.40

Penalty Yards Per Game

34.00

39.40

Time of Possession

28:27

26:27

----------

