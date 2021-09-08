Tavon Austin makes Jags, other WVUers land as NFL teams finalize rosters
The NFL's regular season is set to kick off soon, and West Virginia University will have a presence across the league.
Following the league's roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 31, 11 Mountaineer alumni have made the final roster for their teams. Among those is Tavon Austin, a former first round pick in 2013 who has landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Will Grier, who was claimed on waivers after being waived by the Carolina Panthers last week.
Below, we've detailed all of the moves ahead of this week's games. We will continue to provide updates each week during the NFL season.
Waived by the Team
Michael Brown, OG, New Orleans Saints
Rasul Douglas, CB, Houston Texans
Gary Jennings, WR, Indianapolis Colts
T.J. Simmons, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darius Stills, DT, Las Vegas Raiders
Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins
Keith Washington II, CB, New Orleans Saints
Daryl Worley, CB, Arizona Cardinals
Signed to the Practice Squad
Rasul Douglas, CB, Arizona Cardinals (waived by Houston Texans)
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (waived by Las Vegas Raiders)
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints
Made the 53-man Roster
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys (claimed on waivers from Carolina Panthers)
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals
Trevon Wesco, FB, New York Jets
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
