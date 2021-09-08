 WVSports - Tavon Austin makes Jags, other WVUers land as NFL teams finalize rosters
Tavon Austin makes Jags, other WVUers land as NFL teams finalize rosters

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
The NFL's regular season is set to kick off soon, and West Virginia University will have a presence across the league.

Following the league's roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 31, 11 Mountaineer alumni have made the final roster for their teams. Among those is Tavon Austin, a former first round pick in 2013 who has landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Will Grier, who was claimed on waivers after being waived by the Carolina Panthers last week.

Below, we've detailed all of the moves ahead of this week's games. We will continue to provide updates each week during the NFL season.

Darius Stills (79) of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Darius Stills (79) of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

Waived by the Team

Michael Brown, OG, New Orleans Saints

Rasul Douglas, CB, Houston Texans

Gary Jennings, WR, Indianapolis Colts

T.J. Simmons, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Darius Stills, DT, Las Vegas Raiders

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington II, CB, New Orleans Saints

Daryl Worley, CB, Arizona Cardinals


David Sills V (84) of the New York Giants.
David Sills V (84) of the New York Giants. (Dennis Schneidler/USA Today Sports)

Signed to the Practice Squad

Rasul Douglas, CB, Arizona Cardinals (waived by Houston Texans)

Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers (waived by Las Vegas Raiders)

Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers

David Sills V, WR, New York Giants

Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints

Tavon Austin (34) of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tavon Austin (34) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Made the 53-man Roster

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys (claimed on waivers from Carolina Panthers)

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals

Trevon Wesco, FB, New York Jets

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

{{ article.author_name }}