Tavon Austin makes Jags, other WVUers land as NFL teams finalize rosters

The NFL's regular season is set to kick off soon, and West Virginia University will have a presence across the league.

Following the league's roster cutdown deadline on Aug. 31, 11 Mountaineer alumni have made the final roster for their teams. Among those is Tavon Austin, a former first round pick in 2013 who has landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Will Grier, who was claimed on waivers after being waived by the Carolina Panthers last week.

Below, we've detailed all of the moves ahead of this week's games. We will continue to provide updates each week during the NFL season.