No. 17/18 West Virginia's (19-8, 7-7) road woes continued as TCU (15-12, 6-8) upset the Mountaineers by a score of 67-60 in overtime Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth.



The Mountaineers have now dropped five straight games on the road with their last road win coming on Jan. 6 against Oklahoma State.



TCU got off to a 6-0 lead early on and led by a score of 9-4 over West Virginia by the 17:12 mark after a three-pointer from Desmond Bane.



The Mountaineers answered back and managed to cut their deficit down to a point with baskets from Derek Culver and Emmitt Matthews. TCU though responded with another three-pointer from Bane which extended the Horned Frogs’ lead to four points at 14-10.



West Virginia and TCU kept going back-and-forth and the Mountaineers would take their first lead of the game with a jump shot from Sean McNeil.



McNeil’s jumper began an 11-0 run for West Virginia that saw the Mountaineers take a 25-15 lead over the Horned Frogs. TCU was held scoreless for over six minutes, but Jaire Grayer ended the drought with a layup.



This layup began a 6-0 run for TCU and cut the West Virginia lead down to four points, but the Mountaineers built their lead back up to 10 points at 31-21 with a 6-0 run of their own.



The Horned Frogs would go on to trim their deficit down to just two points thanks to an 8-0 run to end the half which put the score at 31-29 in favor of West Virginia. The Mountaineers were held scoreless for the final 3:30 of the first half and missed five straight shots.