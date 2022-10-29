The two teams entered tonight's matchup under very different circumstances. TCU, the 7th ranked team nationally, was undefeated thus far, while the Mountaineers were coming off of a humiliating loss to Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs were ranked third nationally in yards and scoring prior to the game, a scary matchup for a struggling West Virginia defense. Despite this, the game remained quite close throughout, coming down to the final minutes of play.

TCU got started quickly with a 27 yard reception on their third play of the game, and pushed the ball downfield with apparent ease. WVU’s Jared Bartlett sacked TCU quarterback Max Duggan for a loss of 12, making it third and 18, and following an incompletion, the Horned Frogs ended up punting into the back of the endzone.

JT Daniels completed his first three passes of the game for West Virginia, including a 36 yard pass to Sam James. A holding call on the next play made it 1st and 20, but CJ Donaldson got the yardage right back with an 11 yard rush. He followed it up with another 10 yard rush, making it first and goal from the two. West Virginia continued to hand him the ball for the rest of the drive, who finally got into the endzone on a one yard score after three tries.

A 35 yard keeper by TCU’s Duggan was brought back on the first play of their next drive, due to a holding call. They would get their first score on a 71 yard touchdown just two plays later on a pass to Taye Barber.

West Virginia’s next drive was highlighted by a 38 yard run by CJ Donaldson and a 15 yard pick up by Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

The quarter closed with WVU at the 1 yard line on third down. JT Daniels completed 100% of his pass attempt on the quarter, with the game tied 7-7.

The second quarter opened with CJ Donaldson scoring his second touchdown of the night on the first play, off of a one yard rush.

TCU didn’t take long to tie it back up, striking on a 55 yard passing touchdown to Quentin Johnston, after WVU busted coverage due to a fallen player.

West Virginia’s promising looking drive came to halt when JT Daniels was hit while throwing, resulting in a fumble. TCU recovered, giving them the ball at midfield. Kendre Miller goes untouched on a 51 yard rush to the endzone, on the first play following the fumble.

A 35 yard pass to Ford-Wheaton opened up the Mountaineers’ next possession. CJ Donaldson headed to the injury tent mid drive, after picking up a first down. A 16 yard pass to Kaden Prather put WVU at the TCU 13. Justin Johnson finished off the drive with 5 yard touchdown reception.

Starting their drive with 1:29 remaining in the half, TCU pushed ball 73 yards in just over a minute, scoring on a 30 yard Emani Bailey rush.

The half would close at a score of 28-21 TCU, in which the Horned Frogs boasted an astonishing 332 yards over just 25 plays, an average of just over 13 yards per play.

West Virginia went 3 and out after an unsportsmanlike conduct call to start the half, but received the ball back on the TCU 17 after a muffed punt. They would be unable to find the end-zone however, instead kicking a field goal.

The Mountaineers got their first stop since the opening drive, forcing TCU to punt on their next possession.

A 15 yard pass to Cortez Braham on the first play of the WVU possession was followed by a 24 yard completion to Sam James, starting the drive strong for WVU. Going for the first down on fourth and goal, West Virginia was unable to come away with any points, however.

TCU got all the way to the West Virginia one yard line, but was tackled for a loss of 11 yards on third and goal, resulting in the Horned Frogs settling for three. They would kick another field goal following a three and out by West Virginia and a five play, 26 yard drive of their own.

JT Daniels overthrows an open Sam James deep downfield for what could have been a huge play for West Virginia. A pass interference call a few plays later gave the Mountaineers 15 yards and a fresh start. A 23 yard touchdown pass to Reese Smith finished the drive for West Virginia, bringing the score to 34-31 in favor of TCU.

Malachi Ruffin picked off TCU's Duggan on fourth down, giving the Mountaineers just under four minutes for a chance to tie/take the lead. WVU went three and out however, giving the ball back to the Horned Frogs.

A 29 yard touchdown with 20 seconds left secured the win for the Horned Frogs, extending their undefeated run to 8-0.

Saturday, November 5 against Iowa State will be the next opportunity for the Mountaineers.







