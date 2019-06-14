Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis has emerged as one of the top targets at the position for West Virginia and the talented prospect traveled north with his team for a visit Thursday.

Ennis, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers during the evaluation period but this was his first opportunity to see first-hand what all the football program had to offer.

It didn’t disappoint.