It’s already been a long ride in a relatively short amount of time for Mike O’Laughlin at West Virginia.

But it's currently on a chapter of the story that was almost never written -- well at least with Morgantown as the byline.

The Illinois tight end had signed under a previous coaching staff and was sold on the program in large part due to promises of being a significant part of the offense. But just like that those coaches were gone and he was left wondering what was next for his career in Morgantown.

So he did the smart thing and explored his options as the Mountaineers searched for their own replacement atop the program.

O’Laughlin entered his name into the transfer portal.

It’s only natural for a player to wonder about where he fits in the picture when the coaches that recruited him are no longer there and it was no different for O’Laughlin.

“The biggest concern for a tight end is probably the offense they’re going to run,” he said.

West Virginia hired Neal Brown and the freshman started his own classroom work.

He recalls watching the offense at Troy and didn’t notice many tight ends on the field. It was concerning at the time but once he was able to get a closer look things calmed down.

Unlike in Morgantown, the Trojans didn’t have the type of bodies to use at the position like a power five school would. Those players aren’t as accessible at that level so it was a matter of not having them instead of not electing to use them.

Even before a meeting with Brown, he was sold.

O’Laughlin removed his name from the portal and wanted to remain a part of the West Virginia program. He was impressed with not only the players’ first approach but the vision Brown had for him.

“You never want to go in blindsided by something. I tried to do my homework,” he said.

And with injuries in the tight end room, O’Laughlin could be called on sooner rather than later to contribute this fall. That would be a welcomed change for him after what he’s experienced so far.

O’Laughlin appeared on the fast-track to making his mark in his first year after bypassing a late offer from Ohio State to sign with West Virginia until a torn ACL sidelined him before his first year ever began.

There was shock at first, but that quickly subsided and he realized the road ahead. That path consisted of months of intense rehab with the goal to get back on the field.

He would spend his college football Saturdays either recovering or watching his teammates on television, but always working behind the scenes. Some days were harder than others but without football, the activity largely responsible for bringing him to Morgantown in the first place, it was hard.

“You go in the cave for nine months. You’re not in the limelight you’re just trying to work your way back,” O’Laughlin said.

But it was somewhat a blessing in disguise of sorts as the freshman changed his body from 205-pounds to 260-pounds spending the bulk of his time lifting weights. One he was eventually able to add football activities to that slate several months’ later things started becoming easier.

Now, a more sculpted 250-pounds the tight end has settled into his new role in Brown’s scheme. The name of the game is versatility and he is being asked to play in the slot, in the backfield and all over.

“Once you’re running around you start to shake some of that off,” he said of the excess weight.

The former high school receiver also has had to adjust to blocking closer to the line where the bullets are flying much quicker than on the perimeter like he was accustomed to.

“It’s not always about scoring touchdowns,” he adds.

O’Laughlin understands that his number could be called this fall and he is hoping to embrace being an actual part of the team after missing last season and going through a coaching transition. Jovani Haskins has been limited after shoulder surgery and TJ Banks has been limited with an injury as well.

That has opened the door for O’Laughlin to see a majority of the on the field reps.

“He’s making steady improvements,” Brown said.

It’s certainly been a long ride already in the short career of O’Laughlin but one he is excited to add to in a West Virginia uniform this fall.