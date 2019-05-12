TE Rawlings talks WVU offer, upcoming visits
Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills tight end Josh Rawlings has always loved blocking.
As a youth he didn’t have much of a choice considering that the Rivals.com three-star prospect grew up playing offensive tackle before realizing that his size projected more one spot over as a tight end once he got to high school.
So naturally, college coaches are impressed with that element of his game.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news