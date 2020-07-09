 WVSports - Technology bringing West Virginia football commits closer
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 08:24:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Technology bringing West Virginia football commits closer

The West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments have been communicating online.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football commitments have been communicating online. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia currently has 12 commitments in the 2021 class and while many of them have met in person all of them know each other well thanks to technology.

That’s because each of the commitments are part of a group chat on the social media app Snap Chat where they often discuss a myriad of things.

It was an idea put together by the commitments in order to bring themselves closer in a time where many people are practicing distancing.

{{ article.author_name }}