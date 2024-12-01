The Day After: West Virginia football at Texas Tech

The West Virginia football team was embarrassed in the regular season finale falling 52-15 on the road at Texas Tech to finish 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are now 6-6 on the season, and WVSports.com looks back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.

HOT: Jahiem White. The sophomore running back was one of the only, if not the only, bright spots for West Virginia on the offensive side. He ran hard, especially in the second half, and averaged almost 9 yards per carry in the game. Michael Hayes field goal attempt. The senior booted a 52-yarder into the field and drilled it. It was a strong kick and one that at the time made the game 3-3.

NOT: It's everything. West Virginia simply didn't show up for this game on either side of the ball. The Mountaineers were down 35-3 at half and never seriously threatened again. The offense struggled to consistently move the football, while the defense gave up scoring drives on all but one of the meaningful possessions that Texas Tech had in the game. West Virginia was embarrassed on the road and never really had it close. The second quarter. The Mountaineers were at least within striking distance at the end of the first quarter at 6-3, but the Red Raiders dominated the second outscoring the Mountaineers 29-0 and taking a monster lead into half they'd never let up.

DEFINING MOMENTS: 3rd and 9 from WVU 42. On the opening drive, the Mountaineers faced a third and long and Greene dumped the ball off to Donaldson behind the line of scrimmage who did all the work to pick up the first down by following his blocks down the left side. 4th and 5 from TTU 44. The Mountaineers would line up to go for it on fourth down after losing two yards on a jet sweep to Gallagher. On the play, Clement was open but Greene threw the ball behind him and he wasn’t able to haul it in. That gave the football to the Red Raiders in plus field position. 3rd and 10 from WVU 16. The Red Raiders moved the football down the field and the Mountaineers got to third and ten. The Red Raiders threw the football up to the corner of the end zone and it was ruled incomplete to Mason Tharp. It was reviewed, but upheld and would lead to a field goal and a 3-0 lead. 2nd and 8 from TTU 24. The Mountaineers had a good drive going on their second possession, but Greene was sacked by a defender untouched off the edge to stop the drive and force a field goal attempt from the Texas Tech 34-yard line which Hayes would drill to tie it up at 3. 2nd and goal from WVU 1. After quickly moving the football down the field, West Virginia was able to force a four-yard loss from the one. Third down would fall complete and the Red Raiders would again line up for another field goal attempt to make it 6-3. 3rd and 2 from WVU 2. After West Virginia had to punt the football back, Texas Tech again moved the football down the field but this time the Mountaineers couldn’t hold in the red zone as Tajh Brooks would score on a two-yard run to take a 13-3 lead with 10:32 remaining in the first half. 3rd and 3 from WVU 39. The Red Raiders again got a stop and quickly moved the football into West Virginia territory. With a chance to get off the field, the Mountaineers gave up an eight yard grab. From there, Texas Tech would take the ball down and tack on another score to go up 20-3. 2nd and 9 from WVU 32. The Mountaineers got the football back and attempted to throw the football down the field only for Greene to get picked off by Texas Tech. Texas Tech would score on four plays to take a 28-3 lead and effectively put the football game on ice. 3rd and 9 from WVU 26. On the next drive, West Virginia would turn it over yet again on a fumble by Greene to give Texas Tech the football back at the Mountaineers 33-yard line with 51 seconds left in the half and would tack on another touchdown to go ahead 35-3 before halftime.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 0 - Wins over teams with a winning record this season. 1 - Passes completed by West Virginia to a wide receiver that traveled over 20 yards. 3 - Turnovers by West Virginia. For the season, the Mountaineers are -6 on the season. 7 - Penalties for West Virginia for 59 total yards. 7.6 - Yards per play by Texas Tech. 9 - Scoring drives for Texas Tech on 10 total possessions not including the kneel down at the end of the game. 17 - The game streak snapped at the coin toss when Baylor started with the football. The Mountaineers had started every game with the ball this season. 27 - First half rushing yards by West Virginia. 29 - Points allowed by West Virginia in the second quarter after it was a 6-3 game. 31 - First downs given up by the West Virginia defense. 50 - Texas Tech average points in the past two games in Lubbock. The Mountaineers have mustered just 12.5 in those contests. 58 - Wins and losses by West Virginia since joining the Big 12 in 2012. 125 - Total yards by West Virginia's offense in the first half. 569 - Offensive yards allowed by the West Virginia defense.

GAME BALL: Jahiem White. On a day where almost nothing was a positive for West Virginia, White was able to make the most of his opportunities in the second half and ran hard. The sophomore running back finished with 124 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries. He also recorded 5 catches for 24 yards and was one of the few sparks on offense.