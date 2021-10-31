The Day After: West Virginia football vs. Iowa State

HOT:

Resiliency. For the second week in a row, this is the lead graph and deservedly so. For all this West Virginia team has been through, they came out of the bye week fighting and even falling behind early with a 7-0 gut punch and several other times throughout the game this group didn't quit. West Virginia continued to scratch and claw in this one and put themselves in position to win a close game against a quality team.

The offense. West Virginia has looked like a different team offensively over the past two weeks and the numbers back that up as West Virginia is averaging almost 13 points more per game and is getting very good play at essentially every position. That starts up front, as the offensive line didn't give up a sack in this game despite quarterback Jarret Doege throwing it almost 50 times and once again paved the way for the ground game to get started as well.