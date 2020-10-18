West Virginia didn't start the game fast but finished strong beating Kansas 38-17. The Mountaineers now move to 3-1 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Leddie Brown. Obvious pick is obvious but it has to be said. Brown was the centerpiece to the West Virginia offense and didn't disappoint rushing for a career high 195 yards on only 18 carries, an average of 10.8 yards per pop. That doesn't even include the additional 36 yards and a score that the Mountaineers got from Brown in the pass game. Simply put the junior is the engine to the offense and has already rushed for more yards in four games at 515 yards than he did all of last season with 360. Brown has been effective in every department and has kept moving forward often gobbling up chunks of yards after contact by breaking tackle attempts. His 87-yard touchdown run broke the game open and was the longest since the 2009 season.

The West Virginia defense. This unit came into the game ranking tops in the Big 12 Conference in total defense permitting only 268 yards per game and second in scoring allowing only 19.3 points per contest and will improve on both of those after this effort. The Mountaineers surrendered only 157 yards and allowed 10 points (7 on a kick return) despite being put in some difficult situations to start the game. The first two drives Kansas managed 63 yards and 10 points but only 94 yards on the next 13 drives and wasn't able to score. The unit is playing with a lot of confidence and was able to pressure the Jayhawks with 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, while holding them to 2-13 on third down. If this isn't the best defense in the league, they're making a strong case.