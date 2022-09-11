HOT:

JT Daniels. For the second straight week, Daniels was a bright spot for West Virginia helping to lead the offense to 501 yards. He completed 28-40 passes for 355 yards with 3 touchdowns and only one real costly mistake. He led the offense up and down the field and had his team in position to win the football game. That didn't happen, but even with the critical mistake at the end it's hard to fault Daniels.

Offense. Yes, they didn't get it done in the end but with Daniels at the helm the offense looked light years better than it did for most of last season. The Mountaineers eclipsed 100-yards rushing yet again and was able to take a step forward.