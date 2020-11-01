West Virginia bounced back in a big way by dismantling No. 16 Kansas State 37-10. The Mountaineers moved to 4-2 on the season and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Third down. West Virginia dominated this stat converting 9-18 attempts, and even converting a fourth on one of the instances that failed to keep that drive alive. The Mountaineers mostly did it through the air completing 11 of 12 passes for 152 yards with 7 first downs in those instances. Many of the big plays in this game came off the Mountaineers offense making it count on the money down.

The offense. Leddie Brown was the centerpiece again with his fourth 100-yard game of the season, but Alec Sinkfield also was effective on his carries demonstrating the ability to make one cut and go. The passing attack flourished as well as redshirt junior Jarret Doege put together his best game this season engineering 485 total yards and 30 points. The pass catchers caught the ball in this one and everything was clicking.