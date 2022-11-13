The West Virginia football team done the job done in a 23-30 win over Oklahoma which kept the bowl dream alive for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers moved to 4-6 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Beating the Sooners. Yes, this isn't the same Oklahoma team that has had their way with West Virginia over the last nine matchups but it is still a major win anytime you're able to knock off the Sooners. This West Virginia team made it a point all week to be the first team since joining the Big 12 to knock off Oklahoma and it was mission accomplished in the end. it wasn't the prettiest game, but this team battled and played with effort all day in a game that could have easily gone the other direction.

Greene. The Mountaineers got everything they wanted out of their backup quarterback and more with three total touchdowns and 257 total yards. The redshirt sophomore simply made play after play to extend drives and his presence was the difference.