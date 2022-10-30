The West Virginia football battled but fell short in a 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU.

The Mountaineers fell to 3-5 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

The run game. West Virginia rushed for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns despite being down one of their leading rushers, two starting offensive linemen and dealing with even more injuries during the game. The run game allowed the offense to control time of possession and make the most of their opportunities.

Big plays. The Mountaineers gave up simply too many explosive plays across the board and it resulted 41 points. The defense allowed four plays over 50+ yards.



