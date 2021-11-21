The West Virginia football team played one of its most complete games of the season beating Texas 31-23 to keep bowl eligibility alive.

The Mountaineers moved to 5-6 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Doege. It's hard to know which version of senior quarterback Jarret Doege that you're going to get at times even in the same game but against Texas it was the very good one. The senior completed 27-43 passes for 290 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked three times, but none of those proved to be too costly in the final outcome as he connected on balls at all levels of the field. Doege had 9 completions over 15+ yards in the game and had several critical throws on third down to keep drives alive or to score touchdowns. This type of effort was encouraging.

The ground game. Texas has struggled to stop the run this season and West Virginia is the next to add their name on that list. The Mountaineers rolled up 181 yards rushing between the two running backs with senior Leddie Brown leading the way with 158. In the Neal Brown era the program is now undefeated when hitting the 100-yard mark.