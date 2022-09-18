HOT:

JT Daniels. Daniels didn't pop out with his numbers considering he only threw for 174 yards and a touchdown, but he was in complete control of this game. The junior quarterback led the Mountaineers on six scoring drives before being pulled in the second quarter and continued to show complete command of the offense. Daniels knows where to put the football and has the arm talent to do it.

The run game. West Virginia rushed for 316 yards and had two players go over the century mark in a game that they dominated on the ground. The run game has produced in every game this season and in this mismatch, that was obvious.

Prather. The past two games have been the best of the sophomore's career and he hauled in 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown against Towson. Perhaps even more impressive was his block that took out two blockers on the 82-yard run by CJ Donaldson. As the wide receiver position continues to improve, Prather is starting to standout for all of the right reasons.