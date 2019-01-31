Another ranked foe, another loss for West Virginia. No. 20 Iowa State put on a clinic in as lopsided a loss as the Mountaineers have had this season. WVU rarely challenged after the opening 10 minutes, and by the end was run out of the Hilton Coliseum with an array of slam dunks after the ejection of head coach Bob Huggins. We look back at the 93-68 drubbing to try to shed light on what has become a very dark winter indeed.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

The first 10 minutes. This game resembled the last at Tennessee, when WVU jumped to a quick lead and was able to knock down three-pointers and lay-ups. The Mountaineers got a pair of early threes from Lamont West and Brandon Knapper as well as multiple buckets on the interior from Wes Harris.

That forged an 18-17 lead at the 10:29 mark, though it was all downhill from there. as Iowa State surged via points in transition and off turnovers, West Virginia's offense went cold as it missed seven of eight shots over the next six minutes. The Cyclones took advantage, pushing to a nine-point lead with four minutes left in the half and ultimately finishing on a 28-10 closing kick for the 45-28 lead at the break.

Emmitt Matthews. Matthews scored 11 points, including nine in a row at one point as he tried valiantly to allow the Mountaineers to hang in at the midway point of the second half. It didn't matter in the end, but Matthews showed ability inside and out while hitting an array of lay-ins and a nifty three from the wing. Matthews had four boards and went 5-of-9 from the floor in 20 minutes. It was a bright flash in an otherwise dim outing for the team as a whole.