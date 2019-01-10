It was, in the end, the biggest comeback in Kansas State history and perhaps the beginning of the end for West Virginia. The Mountaineers blew a 21-point second-half lead and lost 71-69 to fall to 0-3 in the Big 12 and bury themselves in last place in the league. At just 8-7 overall, WVU is also the only conference team without a league win. We take a look at the disastrous second half and more in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Defensive start. It was as much K-State failing to hit to proverbial broad side of a barn as it was West Virginia's defense, but the Mountaineers pushed to a 15-point lead by the midway point of the first half as Kansas State started just 1-for-11 from the field. Bruce Weber's group scored just three points over the first 10:58 and trailed 20-3. The game was far from over, both in terms of time and K-State's ability to score combined with WVU's penchant for droughts itself. But tat lead allowed the Mountaineers to maintain the lead into the final minutes even with a 15-0 K-State run in the second half.

Lamont West. The sharpshooter was on once again, nailing five three-pointers to pace the early scoring. West's trio of threes helped the Mountaineers build the early 20-3 edge, and he hit a key one late as the road team tried desperately to hang on. His 6-8 size and ability to hit with a hand in the face makes him an invaluable scorer...when he's on. When he's not, it's another liability for a team long on that and short on consistently good performers.