The numbers are always changing with West Virginia football recruiting
One of the most popular discussion points among the fan base when it comes to recruiting on an annual basis comes down to the scholarship numbers and their allotment at each position.
But like most things in recruiting, things can change quickly and do quite often.
West Virginia obviously keeps a list of how many players are needed at each spot throughout the course of recruiting but it’s far from concrete.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news