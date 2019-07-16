West Virginia is still piecing together its efforts in the 2020 recruiting class but WVSports.com takes a look at the story of it all to date.

The major visit weekends, the commitments, the flips and everywhere else which has brought the Mountaineers to where it currently stands in the first year under Neal Brown.

So what's the story?





Jan. 5, 2019 -- Neal Brown is hired as West Virginia's head football coach on a six-year, $19.05 million contract.

Jan. 19, 2019 -- Shortly after the end of the dead period, West Virginia plays host to Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen and Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith two of the first offers by the new coaches in the 2020 recruiting class. The visit for Smith would immediately thrust the Mountaineers up his list.

Feb. 16, 2019 -- While there were other visit weekends pocketed in-between the first major junior day was this date and brought some very talented prospects to campus. Among those that visited were Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis and Fairmont (W.Va.) Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Zach Frazier.

Feb. 23, 2019 -- The second major junior day of the Brown era again brought talented players to campus including Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington.

March 2, 2019 -- Another junior day and this time the program was able to bring multiple four-stars to campus for the event. Reviews were very positive from recruits and top running back prospect Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant was one of those that was thoroughly impressed as well as a newly offered quarterback in Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene.

March 4, 2019 -- After a return visit the day before, Danville (Ky.) Boyle County wide receiver Reese Smith becomes the first prospect in the 2020 class to announce his commitment to the Mountaineers. Despite a number of other offers, Smith was drawn to the program and what he could do in Brown's offense.

March 7, 2019 -- It took two months for the first commitment in the 2020 class but only three days for the second as the Mountaineers found their quarterback in Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene. After his commitment to West Virginia the stock of Greene would sky rocket with impressive performances on camp circuits.

March 23, 2019 -- The next-to-last junior day of the spring brought again a talented group of prospects to campus in order to see what West Virginia had to offer. Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble was one of those.

March 30, 2019 -- Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian offensive lineman Aaryn Parks, Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes and Waterford (Mi.) Waterford Mott wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick were all just a few of the players that made the trip for the final junior day of the spring.

April 13, 2019 -- West Virginia hosts prospects for the annual Gold-Blue game and earns a commitment from Bay City (Mi.) Central wide receiver Devell Washington, the third in the class. The Mountaineers also hosted Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis and Fairmont (W.Va.) Senior lineman Zach Frazier with the visits impressing.

April 17, 2019 -- West Virginia landed a major commitment in the class when Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis pulled the trigger a few days after his second visit to West Virginia. The Mountaineers beat out programs such as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State but the commitment wouldn't hold.

May 27, 2019 -- For most of the month of May the coaching staff was on the road for the evaluation process but they did host a few prospects including Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall on an unofficial visit.

May 28, 2019 -- Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. linebacker S.L. McCall committed to the West Virginia football program at the tail end of the trip giving the program a junior college pass rusher with three years of eligibility remaining.

June 2, 2019 -- The first one-day camp of the Neal Brown era. Ashland (Pa.) North Schuylkill Jr/Sr. linebacker Tyler Elsdon and Bluefield (W.Va.) athlete Jovon Davis were two of the new 2020 offers from the event but both committed elsewhere.

June 7, 2019 -- Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli and Belleville (Mi.) offensive lineman Coleon Smith were two of the new 2020 offers from the second one-day camp of the summer. Okoli would make a quick turnaround and schedule an official visit to West Virginia just a week later.

June 14, 2019 -- West Virginia held its first summer official visit weekend under Brown and the Mountaineers welcomed 13 players to campus. Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis, Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo, Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave, Deerfield Beach (Fla.) wide receiver Bryce Gowdy, Spanish Fort (Ala.) wide receiver Kris Draine, Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Academy defensive end Akheem Mesidor, St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr, Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons, Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive back Tarheeb Still, Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek defensive end Quentin Williams, Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli, Milford Center (Oh.) Fairbanks offensive lineman Samuel Rengert and Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive lineman Quay Mays. While the official visitors were on campus the program also hosted a prospect camp where Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus impressed enough to earn a scholarship offer.

June 16, 2019 -- The official visit weekend pays off with commitments from St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet outside linebacker Lanell Carr and Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli at the tail end of the trip.

June 17, 2019 -- The final one-day camp of the month of June, West Virginia hosted a number of talented prospects including Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More defensive tackle Jeffery M'Ba and Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble as well as some key 2021 talent as well.

June 18, 2019 -- Filton (En.) cornerback Jairo Faverus becomes the first international commitment for Brown as the Amsterdam native made the call in favor of the Mountaineers a few days after earning a scholarship offer at camp.

June 20, 2019 -- A symbolic commitment came when in-state prospect Zach Frazier pledged to the West Virginia football program on the state's West Virginia day. It was the first scholarship in-state prospect to select the program since Brown took over.

June 21, 2019 -- The start of the annual 7-on-7 and big man camp over two days prior to the start of the dead period.

June 22, 2019 -- West Virginia outlasted Kentucky to receive a commitment from top offensive line prospect Hightstown (N.J.) The Peddie School offensive lineman Chris Mayo. Mayo was one of the official visitors to campus June 14 and ultimately picked the program due to his thoughts on how he would be developed.

June 23, 2019 -- The program lost a commitment when Williamstown (N.J.) defensive end Aaron Lewis took an official visit to Michigan and flipped.

June 24, 2019 -- The Mountaineers cap off a run of six commitments in nine days when Council Bluffs (Ia.) Iowa Western C.C. offensive lineman Jacob Gamble announces his pledge to the football program bypassing offers from Florida State and Nebraska in the process. The January enrollee has two years left in his career.

July 8, 2019 -- Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins linebacker Taurus Simmons announces his commitment to West Virginia after pledging the Friday before. A talented linebacker, Simmons will be used as a bandit.

July 9, 2019 -- It was two commitments in two days for West Virginia as the Mountaineers landed a pledge from Senatobia (Miss.) Northwest Mississippi C.C. nose guard Quay Mays picked the football program after visiting several schools.





