WVSports - The tale of the tape: West Virginia basketball vs. Morehead State

The tale of the tape: West Virginia basketball vs. Morehead State
No. 3 West Virginia will square off against No. 14 Morehead State in a first round matchup in the Midwest Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament and WVSports.com looks at common metrics to see how the two clubs stack up.
West Virginia, an at large from the Big 12 Conference, and Morehead State, champion of the Ohio Valley Conference, will meet at 9:50 p.m. Friday night inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
The two teams will meet with the opportunity to advance to play the winner of No. 6 San Diego State and No. 11 Syracuse Sunday.
|Category
|West Virginia (18-9)
|Morehead State (23-7)
|
Record against NCAA teams
|
8-9
|
0-2
|
Quadrant One Record
|
7-7
|
0-3
|
NET Ranking
|
24
|
121
|
Points Per Game
|
77.3 (35th)
|
68.1 (237th)
|
Strength of Schedule
|
No. 2
|
No. 333
|
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
No. 11
|
No. 214
|
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
No. 65
|
No. 72
|
Adjusted Tempo
|
No. 114
|
No. 312
|
Defensive Points Allowed
|
72.1 (212th)
|
64.0 (29th)
|
Offensive Rebounding %
|
34.0% (14th)
|
29.8% (66th)
|
Free Throws Per Game
|
24.2 (4th)
|
19.5 (107th)
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
12.1 (98th)
|
15.5 (310th)
|
Three Point Shooting %
|
35.7% (77th)
|
34.7% (119th)
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre
•Like us on Facebook