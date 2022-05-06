The written history of the West Virginia football 2022 class

Sponsored by FranchiseCoach.net

WVSports.com looks back at all of the key dates and events that unfolded when it comes to putting together the 2022 recruiting class for the Mountaineers at the late signing period. This is a run down of the visit dates, commitments, decommitments and everything in between in chronological order of how it unfolded. So how did the West Virginia recruiting class come together as visits opened back up and things returned to normal at the halfway point of the year?

The West Virginia Mountaineers 2022 football recruiting class has taken an interesting path. (MetroNews)

Dec. 26, 2020 - West Virginia kicks off the 2022 recruiting class before even closing the books on the 2021 cycle with a pledge from the top in-state prospect Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page. March 18 - Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic took a self-guided tour of Morgantown earlier in the week after receiving an offer in January. The Mountaineers had surged to the forefront and that led to his commitment giving the Mountaineers their second pledge in the class. April 1 - West Virginia added yet another piece on the offensive line with the commitment of Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman. April 8 - After taking a self-guided tour earlier in the year, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams makes the call and commits to the Mountaineers bypassing a number of high profile offers including Notre Dame. April 17 - West Virginia lands a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances cornerback Tyrin Woodby. He is expected to reclassify, but that does not occur. April 24 - West Virginia holds the annual Gold-Blue game and while not a recruiting visit Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton is in the stands to take in the atmosphere. April 30 - It might have seemed like an empty gesture at the time but West Virginia offers then Florida State quarterback commitment Nicco Marchiol.

July 4 - Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Jacolby Spells commits to West Virginia. The cornerback became one of the top targets on the board and the Mountaineers were able to pull him away from local Miami. July 5 - Blown away by his official visit, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams listed the Mountaineers as his favorite and announced his decision to commit to the Mountaineers on this date. Was expected to be the running back in the class. July 10 - The recruiting momentum continues when the Mountaineers land one of their top safety prospects in Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes. The talented safety committed to West Virginia after his official visit, but kept it secret until here. July 16 - After taking five official visits, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston announces his commitment to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers a major boost on the recruiting trail. July 23 - West Virginia lands the pledge of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins. The athletic linebacker had evolved into a top target for the Mountaineers given his size and speed combination. July 29 - West Virginia welcomes back number of their commitments for an event dubbed the 'Morgantown Meet Up.' Among those on campus are Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston, Brookline (Ma.) Dexter offensive lineman Sully Weidman, Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Wallingford (Ct.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive lineman Charlie Katarincic and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas. July 30 - After making another visit to Morgantown, the Mountaineers are able to snag the commitment of Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas. Michigan State was the primary competition, but the Mountaineers won out. August 7 - The final commitment of the summer came from a top target in Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan. While he actually committed on the heels of his official visit, this was when Lathan made the news public.

September 18 - Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Harper Woods (Mi.) safety Christian Stokes, Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton and Cleveland Heights (Oh.) offensive lineman Maurice Hamilton all visit for a game. October 2 - Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol is back on campus for a game-day visit. October 22 - West Virginia lands a pledge from Australian punter Oliver Straw. A member of the group Pro Kick Australia, Straw is a versatile punter that fills a need on the Mountaineers roster with the departure of Tyler Sumpter. November 17 - Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams and Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas both drop off the commitment list. Williams received plenty of attention after a stellar senior season from schools in the south, while Thomas struggled on the field. November 20 - West Virginia hosts Texas and three official visitors. That list includes Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba, Clemson running back transfer Lyn-J Dixon and Clemson safety Joseph Charleston. November 25 - Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon commits to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers an electric option in the backfield to replace Leddie Brown. Dixon appeared in 41 games at Clemson rushing for over 1,400 yards and averaging over 6 yards per carry. Will have two seasons left and will arrive in Morgantown in December. November 28 - The Mountaineers lose their third commitment of the month when Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young opens his recruitment. December 2 - Scooba (Miss.) East Mississippi C.C. linebacker Lee Kpogba proves that sometimes reunions can work. The North Carolina bred linebacker originally committed to West Virginia in the 2019 class but the two parted ways before he spent two seasons at Syracuse. After a strong junior college season, Kpogba received an offer and after an official visit gave the Mountaineers his pledge. December 3 - West Virginia hosts official visitors Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer, Culver Academy (In.) athlete Jackson Carver and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood. December 10 - West Virginia hosted official visitors Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti linebacker Raleigh Collins, Cincinnati defensive end transfer Zeiqui Lawton, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson, Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron, Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Hershey McLaurin and Melbourne (Australia) punter Oliver Straw. December 12 - West Virginia received a commitment from Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. safety Hershey McLaurin following his official visit. He would have three years left and is coming off a productive season where he rolled up 36 tackles and 5 sacks. December 13 - The Mountaineers strike again with their second commitment in as many days when Cincinnati defensive line transfer Zeiqui Lawton pledges to the Mountaineers. Lawton will have four years left and is set to enroll in January. December 14 - The streak continued with a pledge from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood. The Georgia pass rusher set a school record with 19 sacks and became a priority down the stretch with the Mountaineers securing his signature although he had originally planned to wait until February. December 15 - West Virginia signed all 20 of the players previously committed and then added both Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep athlete De'Carlo Donaldson and Corsicana (Tx.) Navarro J.C. wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron to the fold bringing the total number of commitments at the early signing period to 22. December 22 - West Virginia gets their third transfer commitment in the former of former Miami and Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey. A blocking specialist in 12-personnel, Polendey will have one season left in Morgantown. December 25 - West Virginia adds yet another transfer when Murray State cornerback Marcis Floyd jumps into the mix. The former FCS all-American will have two years left and was slated to enroll at the mid-term. January 14 - The first weekend after the dead period opened up saw West Virginia host one official visitor in Lawrenceville (N.J.) Notre Dame defensive end Jayson Jenkins. He had previously been to Pittsburgh and Boston College and this trip allowed him to see what Morgantown had to offer. He did not commit on the trip but left impressed. January 21 - Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham was the lone official visitor during the second weekend of January and left with an offer. Braham is coming off a season where he had over 700 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns and is being targeted for the Z wide receiver position. Left campus with West Virginia in a good spot and has two years remaining with a redshirt. January 28 - West Virginia hosted only one official visitor in former Eastern Michigan kicker Chad Ryland. The specialist has one year of eligibility remaining and is the leading PAT maker in Eagles history. He also booted touchbacks on 55-percent of his attempts which is significantly improved over last season with West Virginia. January 31 - Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) wide receiver Cortez Braham announces his commitment to West Virginia picking the Mountaineers over SMU. March 6 - West Virginia pulled from the transfer ranks yet again with a commitment from Florida State kickoff specialist Parker Grothaus. The Mountaineers needed to address the position and Grothaus will have one year left. He has a 52-percent touchback rate in his career which is significantly more than what the program had. March 28 - West Virginia again used the transfer ranks to secure a commitment from North Dakota State transfer linebacker Jasir Cox. The four-year North Dakota State product came off two years with the Bison where he collected 110 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss. 2.5 sacks and a trio of interceptions. He has one year left in his career and took an official visit the weekend prior to his announcement. April 8 - West Virginia plays host to former five-star quarterback JT Daniels on an official visit. He also would take trips to Oregon State and Missouri. April 13 - Daniels committed to West Virginia giving the Mountaineers an experienced signal caller for the 2022 season. He has two years left and has thrown for 4,840 yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 65-percent of his passes over his 21-games of action. May 2 - West Virginia continued to add from the transfer portal market with the addition of former Georgia Tech defensive lineman Mike Lockhart. The Alabama native recorded 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and half a sack during his three years in Atlanta and will have three seasons remaining in his career.