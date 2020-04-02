Dublin (Oh.) Coffman athlete Bryon Threats might be a fresh name on the list of offered prospects for West Virginia, but he certainly isn’t a new to the recruiting board.

Threats, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, received one of his most recent offers from the Mountaineers adding to an ever-growing list that includes Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Cincinnati as well as close to a dozen others.