Three Mountaineers Named Phil Steele All-Americans

Three Mountaineers were named to the Phil Steele All-American Team which was announced on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum was named to the second team, long snapper Austin Brinkman was named to the third team, while defensive lineman TJ Jackson was named to the fourth team.

All three were in their final year at West Virginia.

Milum played left tackle for the Mountaineers and played in 46 games across four seasons. This season, Milum played 706 total snaps, which was the seventh-most on the Mountaineers. According to Pro Football Focus, Milum received the highest grade out of any Mountaineer on offense, with a 91.4 overall offensive grade.

Among all offensive linemen in the country, Milum had the fourth-highest pass blocking grade and the fifth-highest run blocking grade. His overall grade of 91.4 was tied for fourth best.

Brinkman was WVU's long snapper and he was as good at the position as anyone in the country. Brinkman spent four seasons at WVU.

Jackson spent just one season at WVU but he was highly productive in that stint. Jackson was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection as he finished with 40 total tackles, 14.0 TFLs, and 6.5 sacks. Jackson graded out to a 78.9 overall defensive grade which was the best out of any Mountaineer on that side of the ball this past season.