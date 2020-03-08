The Big 12 Conference announced its All-Conference men’s basketball honors and awards and three West Virginia players earned recognition.

Freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors after starting all 31 regular season games and averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game (leads the Mountaineers in both categories). He also earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team and Big 12 All-Freshman Team.



Fellow freshman Miles McBride was also named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after an impressive first-year campaign that saw the Cincinnati, Ohio native average 9.5 points per game (third on the team) and dish out 56 assists (second on the team behind Jermaine Haley’s 58).



Sophomore Derek Culver was named a Big 12 honorable mention and is second on the team behind Tshiebwe averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.



West Virginia will be the No. 6 seed in this week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City and will face No. 3-seeded Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

