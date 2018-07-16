SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





It’s pre-season award watch list time and three West Virginia players were named to two separate ones.

Redshirt senior quarterback Will Grier and senior wide receiver David Sills were both named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The Award is presented annually to the best player in college football and was first given out in the 1937 season.

Grier is coming off an impressive campaign where he tossed for 34 touchdowns and 3,490 yards against only 12 interceptions and was recently named Big 12 Pre-Season Offensive Player of the Year. His season was cut short 10 games into it after breaking his finger but he elected to return for his final campaign.

Sills finished last season, his first as a full-time wide receiver, tied for the national lead in touchdown catches with 18 and just under 1,000 yards. For his efforts he was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff given to the nation’s best wide receiver a season ago.

The other West Virginia player to be named to a watch list was redshirt junior David Long, who was named to the Bednarik Award. Given to the nation’s best defensive player, the Bednarik has been presented since the 1995 season.

Long missed four games last year due to a torn meniscus but still managed to finish third on the team in tackles with 76 and first in tackles for loss with 16.5 as well as sacks with 4. The returning starter figures to be one of the leaders on the Mountaineers defensive unit.

West Virginia will open the season against Tennessee in Charlotte Sept. 1.