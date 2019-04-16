Nadolny, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, had previously narrowed his list to West Virginia, Texas Tech and Iowa State but now he has visits locked in to each of them in the coming days ahead of a spring decision.

One way or another the French guard is going to be playing in the Coliseum it’s just a matter of if he’ll be doing so for the Mountaineers or visiting with a rival Big 12 Conference team.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect will take back-to-back-to-back official visits to the three programs starting with West Virginia April 18-20, then heading to Iowa State April 20-22 and finally concluding with a stop at Texas Tech April 22-24. His parents are expected to accompany him on the trips.



West Virginia was the first of the three programs to extend a scholarship offer after head coach Bob Huggins traveled to see him play in February and assistant Ron Everhart has seen him play multiple times as well over the course of the process. He emerged as a target to watch not only with his ability to score at the rim or with his shot but what he brings on the defensive end with toughness.

“Playing hard on both sides of the court the entire game and my scoring ability,” he said.

This won’t be the first visit to campus for Nadolny, who visited for the CBI game against Grand Canyon and was impressed with the game day atmosphere as well as his discussion with the coaches.

The Texas Tech and Iowa State coaches were there to watch this past week.

Along with those schools, Nadolny also collected offers from Mississippi, TCU, Arkansas, Boston College, Rutgers, Georgetown, Dayton and Murray State. He is expected to make a decision based off where he feels the most comfortable following this trio of official visits.