Sometimes things just have a way of working out and that aptly describes the case of Noah Guzman.

The California-born athlete was known primarily as a wide receiver at Bishop Amat High earning first-team all-Mission league at that spot. But for some reason those skills didn’t project to the college level as he didn’t receive any scholarship offers at the position. Not a single one.

So as a full-qualifier he wanted the opportunity to reinvent himself at Cerritos C.C. and something about his style of play spoke to him about where he could do it.

“I was always very physical with my blocking. I wouldn’t try to juke, I’d run straight and dip my shoulder on you,” Guzman said.

That toughness came from his older brother and father, both of which played college football. So it was engrained in him at a young age. Call it natural selection if you will with what happened next.

Guzman would make the switch to the defensive side where he could embrace those traits.

It paid off with 74 total tackles during his 11 games and interest from college programs. West Virginia was one of those schools, led by the efforts of Blake Seiler, but Guzman always expected to return to Cerritos for a second season. Again, life had another curve ball for him.

The Mountaineers were in dire need of safeties and Guzman provided an all-conference player with four years left to play three that could enroll in Morgantown immediately. He took a visit to Morgantown in mid-June and was committed to the program just a few days later.

“I was thinking I was going to be here for another year. I had no clue it was going to happen that fast,” he said. “It was crazy to me.”

Despite the distance, there was no hesitation from Guzman and by the end of June he was enrolled. Yes, Morgantown was different than his Los Angeles home, but it was what he had worked hard to get – an opportunity at the highest level of football.

He entered the program with no expectations other than to do what he’s done at every stop on his journey in the game of football to date – work hard.

Those efforts paid off as injuries and finding his groove on the field led to Guzman being elevated from first a scout team option, to on special teams and ultimately into the lineup as a backup and then starter. The Mountaineers transitioned to a three-safety look and Guzman got the call.

“I knew I had to step up and play a major role,” he said.

That rover spot is a natural fit for Guzman as it essentially is a spin-off of the MIKE linebacker spot with it being a free-roaming position that is set to react to the ball. That means being physical.

“I’m relentless and I strain. I don’t care how big you are, I’m going to hit you,” he said.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, I like flying around, I like hitting and I like being physical and all of that,” he added.

Guzman prepared for the role and likes being in the middle of it all, but isn’t exactly sure where he could end up down the road given his positional flexibility. That’s a subject he anticipates will be broached during the spring but for now he’s just enjoying seeing the field for the Mountaineers.

It’s a long way from Los Angeles at a different position but Guzman is getting his chance to blossom.

“I just proved to myself that I belong, I know I can play here,” he said.