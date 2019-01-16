Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall is expected to enroll at West Virginia Thursday bringing to a close a whirlwind courtship between the two.

Kendall, 6-foot-2, 219-pounds, would be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer and have two years left in his college career after spending three season in Norman.

The pathway for the marriage was cleared when Oklahoma relented on its stance to block Kendall’s immediate eligibility if he picked the Mountaineers due to it being an intra-conference transfer.