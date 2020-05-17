Transfer 101: Scottie Young
West Virginia has landed an important piece to its secondary next season with the addition of Arizona graduate transfer safety Scottie Young.
Young started the better part of three seasons in Tucson for the Wildcats and 30 games in total. He started all 12 games for Arizona last season and was the top tackler in the secondary finishing with 66 stops and recorded over 150 during his three years with the Pac-12 program. He also recorded 12 pass-breakups and a total of 5 interceptions from his role in the secondary.
The California native was coached by current West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae during his first season with Arizona and it led to the two coming together in Morgantown.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news