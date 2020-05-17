News More News
Transfer 101: Scottie Young

Young will be an experienced option in the West Virginia Mountaineers football secondary.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has landed an important piece to its secondary next season with the addition of Arizona graduate transfer safety Scottie Young.

Young started the better part of three seasons in Tucson for the Wildcats and 30 games in total. He started all 12 games for Arizona last season and was the top tackler in the secondary finishing with 66 stops and recorded over 150 during his three years with the Pac-12 program. He also recorded 12 pass-breakups and a total of 5 interceptions from his role in the secondary.

The California native was coached by current West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae during his first season with Arizona and it led to the two coming together in Morgantown.

