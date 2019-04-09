Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-09 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer 101: Sean Ryan

Vetnju8hfzdfgp9sdocg
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia successfully hit the transfer market with the signing of former Temple wide receiver Sean Ryan to a grant-in-aid to join the Mountaineers football program.

Ryan, 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, spent one season with the Owls after signing in the class of 2018 where he hauled in 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. He enrolled at Temple in January as a freshman and was able to appear in 11 games last season.

