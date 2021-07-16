West Virginia point guard Deuce McBride is off to the NBA and fortunately for the Mountaineers there is already a potential replacement already on the roster for this coming season.

Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry is coming off a season where he averaged 15.7 points and 3.7 assists per game while earning Conference USA Second Team honors.

The Mountaineers primarily played sophomore McBride at the point guard this past season, but with him electing to forego the remaining years of his eligibility it throws Curry into the forefront at the position.