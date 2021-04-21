 WVSports - Transfer forward Paulicap picks West Virginia basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-21 14:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Transfer forward Paulicap picks West Virginia basketball

Paulicap has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Paulicap has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia has added another piece to the 2021-22 roster from the transfer portal when DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap announced his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Paulicap, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, had primarily been considering West Virginia and Rutgers, but the Mountaineers one out securing a commitment from the versatile forward. This past season he averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Blue Demons and is skilled on the defensive end of the floor.

The New York native originally signed with Manhattan but transferred to DePaul and will now spend his final season in the Big 12 Conference with head coach Bob Huggins.

Paulicap became a priority for West Virginia as the coaching staff held multiple zoom meetings with him and were able to establish a relationship after he entered the transfer portal.

The senior fills a need as a big that can run the floor, block shots and bring toughness on both ends. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2018 in the MAAC.

Paulicap becomes the third transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season after Old Dominion point guard Malik Curry and FIU rim protector Dimon Carrigan.

Currently, the Mountaineers are full in terms of the scholarship allotment but are still awaiting decisions from four players in terms of their future.

WVSports.com will have more with Paulicap.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5Kb8J+SmfCfj6A8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvQ29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPjxicj7igKI8YnI+4oCiPGJyPuKAojxi cj5FZGl0IGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamVyZW15 YmVybWFuMzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGplcmVteWJlcm1hbjMy PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTzJOclFBam5qVSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL08yTnJRQWpualU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF1bHkgUGF1 bGljYXAgKEBwYXVseTMzXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9wYXVseTMzXy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NDk0NTA1MTUzMzQ0NzE3Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}