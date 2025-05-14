Transfer pass rusher Devin Grant impressed with plan at West Virginia

“I think Coach Alley is a genius and I’m really excited about playing in this defense. The coach is going to put me in certain positions to make plays for the defense,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is a coach who commanded Grant’s attention was he went through the transfer portal process and there was a trust in what he could do for him on the field.

Incarnate Word pass rusher Devin Grant felt a comfortable level with the West Virginia coaching staff and that played a major role in his decision to commit to the program.

Grant was also able to get to know defensive line coach William Green, assistant defensive line coach Ashton Derico and head coach Rich Rodriguez. It was Derico who initially made contact with him.

“I believe in creating real relationships and all of the coaches and staff did a really good job making me feel at home,” he said.

Grant is coming off the best season of his college career with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Cardinals. He played a total of 546 snaps across 14 games and graded out at 77.5 overall according to Pro Football Focus.

That included a strong pass rushing grade of 71.0, where he generated 21 hurries. The plan is for him to be utilized as both an edge rushing linebacker as well as the defensive line.

“I feel like my main strength is getting to the quarterback and creating havoc plays,” he said.

On top of the plan that the coaches have mapped out, Grant also was impressed with the facilities as well as the college town feel of the school. He arrives in May and is excited to close out the final year of his career in Morgantown in the Big 12 Conference and is fully embracing the area and its people.

“I’m excited to show you how hard I work on the field and excited to win some football games,” he said.