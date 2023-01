West Virginia is expected to hit the transfer portal hard to fill out holes on the roster.

That is evident with the activity on that front to date with over 70+ known offers out to prospects at various positions and a number of players have already committed with others that have made their way to campus for visits.

The Mountaineers have received a seven commitments from Kent State cornerback Montre Miller and wide receiver Ja'Shaun Poke, NC State wide receiver Devin Carter, LSU tight end transfer Kole Taylor, Buffalo safety Keyshawn Cobb, Tennessee State defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins and Georgia State specialist Michael Hayes.