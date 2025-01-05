Transfer RB Turner picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from Catawba College running back LJ Turner. Turner, 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, spent three seasons at Catawba where he rushed for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns. But Turner is coming off a standout season where he accounted for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a total of 7.0 per carry earning him the first outright all-American honors at running back in school history. "WVU is everything I'm looking for and more. I know the coaching staff is going to push me to be the best version of myself on and off the field," he said. "It kind of feels like the home away from home I've been searching for."

