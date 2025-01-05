Transfer RB Turner picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from Catawba College running back LJ Turner.
Turner, 5-foot-9, 195-pounds, spent three seasons at Catawba where he rushed for 1,961 yards and 20 touchdowns.
But Turner is coming off a standout season where he accounted for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging a total of 7.0 per carry earning him the first outright all-American honors at running back in school history.
"WVU is everything I'm looking for and more. I know the coaching staff is going to push me to be the best version of myself on and off the field," he said. "It kind of feels like the home away from home I've been searching for."
Running backs coach Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Turner and was able to get him on campus for an official visit where he ultimately committed to the football program.
"He basically said he's going to get me to my potential," he said.
Turner also received scholarship offers from a number of other schools including Coastal Carolina, UTEP and Youngstown State after he entered the transfer portal in November.
Turner is the first running back transfer to commit to West Virginia this off-season.
The Palm Bay, Florida native has one season of eligibility remaining in his college career and is set to enroll at the mid-term.
WVSports.com will have more on Turner in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe