Transfer Update: Kendall, Haskins, others secure starting roles

Will Grier. Kyzir White. Tony Fields. In recent years, West Virginia has benefitted greatly from players looking to take their talents elsewhere. Grier, White and Fields are just a few of many who have come to WVU and made their mark. However, the transfer portal can also be a cruel mistress. Some players leave West Virginia and go on to have strong collegiate careers, leaving Mountaineer fans with much to be desired. Below, we take a look at those who have transferred out of the WVU football program to see the success — or struggles — they have seen at their newest homes.

Jovani Haskins (5) opted to return to his native New Jersey in 2020 following two lackluster seasons in Morgantown. (Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports)

Transferred to FBS schools

Charlie Benton, LB, UAB: In four games this season, Benton has totaled seven tackles. Bryce Brand, LB, Bowling Green State: Through six games, Brand ranks seventh on the team with 23 tackles. Lorenzo Dorr, RB, East Carolina: Has played 30 special teams snaps in four games. Jovani Haskins, TE, Rutgers: As the Scarlet Knights starting tight end, Haskins has 90 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Ali Jennings, WR, Old Dominion: Statistically, Jennings ranks as the Monarchs' No. 2 wide receiver with 211 yards and two touchdowns coming on 16 receptions. Austin Kendall, QB, Louisiana Tech: As the Bulldogs starting quarterback, Kendall has thrown for 1,178 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in four games. He also ranks second on the team in rushing, totaling 169 net yards and three touchdowns. Trey Lowe, QB, Southern Miss: Lowe opened the season under center for the Golden Eagles, playing in the first two games before suffering a foot injury. He's completed roughly 55% of his passes for a total of 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Briason Mays, OL, Southern Miss: Mays opted to head south after playing in 15 games for the Mountaineers, announcing his transfer to Southern Miss in the spring. Quay Mays, DT, Arkansas State: Collected one tackle in one game. Lamonte McDougle, DL, UTSA: After first transferring to Washington State, McDougle found his way to UTSA this offseason. So far, he's totaled three tackles in six games. Dreshun Miller, CB, Auburn: Played a total of five snaps in one game. Martell Pettaway, HB, Middle Tennessee State: Has rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

A Charleston native, Derrek Pitts spent three seasons at WVU before transferring to in-state rival Marshall. (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Derrek Pitts, DB, NC State: Pitts first transferred to Marshall, where he spent two years before reuniting with former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson at NC State in January. This season, he's accumulated 20 tackles in five games. Jeffery Pooler Jr., DE, Northwestern: A graduate transfer, Pooler has totaled 11 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, in five games. Kwantel Raines, DB, Temple: Has collected 15 tackles in five games while playing the Owls' BUBO position, which is similar to the spear. Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU: Ranks third on the team with 365 yards on 27 receptions. Has also scored four touchdowns. Alec Sinkfield, HB, Boston College: Has primarily served in a reserve role for the Eagles, totaling 96 yards on 26 carries. Josh Sills, OG, Oklahoma State: Started at left guard in all five of the Cowboys' games. Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia: Has played a total of 19 snaps over two games. He has three tackles. JoVanni Stewart, LB, Houston: Playing for former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen, Stewart has accumulated nine tackles in six games played. Junior Uzebu, OT, Vanderbilt: Has played 16 snaps in three games. Jonn Young, P, East Carolina: As the Pirates starting punter, Young has punted 35 times for an average of 44 yards per punt.

Originally hailing from Middle Tennessee State, Zack Dobson (24) transferred to WVU in 2020. He would never play a game for the Mountaineers, returning to the portal later that year. (Helen Comer/Murfreesboro Daily News Journal)

Transferred to FCS schools

Zack Dobson, WR, Tennessee State: In one game, has hauled in two receptions for 22 yards. Randy Fields Jr., WR, Tennessee-Martin: Totaled 44 yards on three receptions in five games. Tairiq Stewart, OL, North Carolina A&T: Played in two games. Jayvon Thrift, DB, Youngstown State: Has made one tackle in one game played.

Jack Allison (11) seemed to be the heir apparent under center for the Mountaineers after Will Grier went to the NFL. Plans changed after Neal Brown became head coach in 2019, and Allison left the program after Brown's first season. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports)

Transferred out of Division I

Jack Allison, QB, West Liberty: As the starting quarterback of the Hilltoppers, Allison has thrown for 726 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in five games. Shea Campbell, LB, West Florida: Through five games, Campbell ranks second on the team with 31 tackles, including two sacks. He has also intercepted one pass. Kwincy Hall, WR, Bowie State: Hall has totaled 103 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. Trent Jackson, QB, Wheeling: Splitting time as the starting quarterback, Jackson has thrown for 479 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in six games this season. Tae Mayo, CB, Butler Community College: Has totaled six tackles and a forced fumble in four games.