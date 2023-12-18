Bray, 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, committed to the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus during the Dec. 15 weekend. The Big 12 pass catcher became an instant target for West Virginia when he entered into the transfer portal Dec. 11 and became the first program to extend a scholarship offer.

West Virginia wanted to add to the wide receiver position through the transfer portal and has accomplished that with a commitment from Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Bray.

But they wouldn’t be the last as Houston, Cincinnati, TCU, South Florida and Boston College would all follow suit. However, the Mountaineers were able to get him to campus first.

Bray spent three seasons in Stillwater and was in the rotation as a true freshman with 13 catches for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns before seeing action in just three games in 2022 resulting in a redshirt. This past season Bray had his most productive year with 30 catches for 382 yards and 2 touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns came against West Virginia as he finished with 4 grabs for 53 yards while also hauling in a 23-yard catch as a true freshman two years ago.

A big wide receiver that has shown big play ability down the field, Bray has two years of eligibility remaining in his career in Morgantown. He is a native of Norman, Oklahoma.

WVSports.com will have more with Bray in the near future