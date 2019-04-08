Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 03:02:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tshiebwe ready for WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Oscar Tshiebwe is ready for the next step.

Both physically and mentally.

The five-star big man is fresh off a double-double in the McDonald’s All-American Game with 12 points and 10 rebounds where he caught the attention of those watching with his effort on both ends on the floor.

{{ article.author_name }}