PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Ty French is using his technique, not size, to help his pass-rush ability

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

When someone thinks of football and a defensive player getting after the quarterback, they usually don't envision them as small. But for some of West Virginia's smaller pass rushers, they are getting creative to try and get to the quarterback.

West Virginia spur Ty French is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. While that may not seem small to some, compared to offensive lineman like Wyatt Milum, similar to guys that French will go against who 6-foot-6, 317-pounds, French is in a different weight class.

"Guys like Tyrin Bradley and Ty French that are 'undersized,' those guys haven’t been the biggest guys their whole entire life so they know how to deal with that and there’s other guys on our team that aren’t prototypical size, they’re all over the place. That’s the one thing about football you can’t measure and I didn't want to be corny with it but it is the heart. You have that in you and to make it this far at this level and be productive, I think you got to be built a little different," WVU outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral said.

Cabral and French's relationship go back to when French was a high schooler at Colquitt County High in Georgia. Cabral played and coached at Georgia Southern for a long period of time and has a familiarity with French despite it being his first year after transferring in the program.

"I’ve known Ty since he was in high school, I recruited him when he was at Georgia Southern. I’ve known him for a long time and we’ve got a couple DSGB — down South Georgia boy jokes — that we like to talk about some of the guys from up here. Where Ty is from, Colquitt County, is one of the premiere powerhouses in all of high school football. I love when some guys complain about it being hot up here and I’m like, 'Ty, tell them,'" Cabral said. "He’s like, shoot, they have no idea coach and it’s different. I’ve known Ty for a long time and I knew when I got on board here and I’d saw they had signed Ty, I knew exactly what we were getting."

French is not new to college football as he's now a senior, his previous stop being Gardner-Webb where he played for three seasons.

"His former coach at East Tennessee who was at Gardner-Webb, he was one of the first guys who called me saying, I can’t wait for you to get your hands on Ty and see what he’s able to do because we absolutely loved him," Cabral said. It’s great, he’s smiling ear to ear every single day and I can’t wait to watch him go because he puts a lot of work into it every single day in every aspect of this program and he’s fully bought in and it’s great to see especially as a transfer. He’s all in."

French compiled school records in sacks and tackles for loss at Gardner-Webb, playing in 41 career games. Cabral said a guy like French has to have the will to work hard, but there are also creative ways to get him to be successful on the field.

"It is a lot easier for bigger guys to do some things but you get some dudes that are running around fast and twitchy and sudden and have been told they’ve been too small their whole life and you put them in this situation where they can compete at the highest level and you just let them go. It’s been awesome to watch those guys among others that it’s like, okay, they fit, they belong, they’ve always belonged. Just happy they’re here," Cabral said.

Whether it's French or someone else, one of the focuses for Cabral is on the use of your hands. Just like if someone was in a boxing match and they have to have the right punch, Cabral says pass rushers have to have their own kind of punch to their opponent.

"Working edges all the time and working hand violence. If they can’t touch you, they can’t block you, that’s been the motto that we head into things especially on the defensive side of the ball," Cabral said. "And what [defensive line] Coach [AJ] Jackson is able to do with those guys, it’s just constant hand violence. You look at guys’ hands that have played at the highest levels, it doesn’t matter, they’re just constantly working that hand violence because they’re going against large human beings every single day.

"You cannot get consumed by running down the middle of guy's numbers especially if you’re a little undersized. The one thing that both those guys (Bradley and French) have is really good arm length and really good pop when they hit you. They’re very strong, powerful guys, and it shows. There’s been a lot of great clips of those guys really getting their hands on and creating great knockback and really shocking the mess out of guys."


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvdHktZnJlbmNoLWlzLXVzaW5nLWhpcy10ZWNobmlxdWUt bm90LXNpemUtdG8taGVscC1oaXMtcGFzcy1ydXNoLWFiaWxpdHkiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndl c3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnR5LWZyZW5jaC1pcy11 c2luZy1oaXMtdGVjaG5pcXVlLW5vdC1zaXplLXRvLWhlbHAtaGlzLXBhc3Mt cnVzaC1hYmlsaXR5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK