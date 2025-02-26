Update from West Virginia AD Wren Baker

Dear Mountaineer Nation,

As we transition into the spring sports season, I want to provide an update on our position within the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics and underscore the critical role revenue generation plays in ensuring our department remains among the nation's elite.

Collegiate athletics is undergoing the most transformationalperiod in its history, driven by unprecedented changes in governance, conference realignment, name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities and the evolving financial landscape. As we adapt to these shifts, the need for innovation, strategic planning and sustainable revenue generation has never been greater.

The House v. NCAA case has the potential to reshape the financial model of collegiate athletics by paving the way for revenue sharing with student-athletes. If implemented, this shift would require WVU Athletics to rethink its budget, as funds previously allocated to operations, facilities, and other areas may need to be redirected to compensate athletes. To navigate this, we must explore new revenue streams and ways to grow our current revenue, while managing our costs effectively.

We are actively preparing for these changes and working closely with the University to ensure long-term relevancy and success. In the coming weeks and months, we will share key initiatives with you aimed at addressing a $20 million increase in expenditures. These efforts are critical in sustaining our spot in the national landscape and growing WVU Athletics. Your ongoing support and involvement will play a vital role as we move forward in this important endeavor.

As we navigate these future financial challenges, we are committed to sustaining competitive excellence among our 18 varsity sports programs. Your continued support in these areas will help propel WVU Athletics forward:

Purchasing season ticketsBecoming a member of the Mountaineer Athletic ClubMarket-based name, image, and likeness support for student-athletes

Change in college athletics is happening, and we will keep you informed. I sincerely thank you once again for your commitment. Your unwavering loyalty, generosity and support are the foundation of our storied past and bright future.

Let’s Go!