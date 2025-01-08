UT Chattanooga safety Walker commits to West Virginia

“The culture there was amazing, and it really felt like a place where I could grow both on and off the field,” he said.

Walker, 6-foot-0, 188-pounds, set up a visit to campus after receiving a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers Dec. 20. He picked the Big 12 Conference program over offers from Virginia Tech, Memphis, UAB, UTEP, Ball State, Appalachian State Connecticut, Western Kentucky and North Texas.

West Virginia has added to the secondary with a commitment from UT Chattanooga safety Jordan Walker .

The redshirt senior is coming off a season where he recorded 60 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and 4 tackles for loss. Over the five years that Walker spent with the Mocs he appeared in 37 games and totaled 147 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 9 passes defended and 4 interceptions.

This past season Walker played a total of 749 snaps and has played 2,067 over his four years on the field. He graded out at 76.7 this past season on the field according to Pro Football Focus.

Walker is being targeted as a safety in the West Virginia defense scheme and the coaching staff has been impressed not only with his experience but his ability to play fast in space.

Walker has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

The transfer safety joins South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs as defensive back additions from the transfer portal for West Virginia this off-season.

WVSports.com will have more with Walker in the near future.